Reward for information on Tamara Greene's death increases to $152,500

The reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the 2003 murder of Tamara Greene is now $152,500.

DETROIT - Last month Crime Stoppers of Michigan held a press conference announcing that an anonymous person had agreed to donate $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 27-year-old single mother of three Tamara Greene.

The anonymous donor came forward Tuesday and identified himself as Detroit business owner Robert Carmack.

Carmack has now added another $50,000 to the reward bringing the total to $152,500.

Initially Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Greene's death.

Carmack says he raised his children as a single father and knows the struggle of being a single parent.

Carmack is hoping to bring closure to the Greene family by working with Crime Stoppers.

Greene was murdered on April 30, 2003, as she was pulling her car to the curb at Roselawn and West Outer Drive.

An unidentified man in a white Chevrolet Blazer pulled around the corner and opened fire on the car killing Greene.

If you have any information on Greene's murder, call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Greene's murder, meanwhile, remains unsolved.

