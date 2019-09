TAYLOR, Mich. - A Taylor bar is showing its support of the United Auto Workers union by providing burger and beer discounts to General Motors workers on strike.

The UAW-GM strike entered day 14 Sunday.

MORE: Here's where things stand on day 14 of the UAW-GM strike

GM workers with an ID badge can get $1 domestic beers and $1 ground round burgers at the Meadow Bar during the strike.

The bar is at 25018 Ecorse Road in Taylor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.