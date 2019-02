TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor police are investigating after a Texas Roadhouse employee stabbed another employee Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened about 6:45 p.m. at the restaurant on Pardee Road. The restaurant remained open after the incident.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The employee who stabbed the victim was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.