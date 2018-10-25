Taylor police looking for man involved in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

Taylor police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1, 2018. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man in an armed robbery.

According to authorities, the man in the photo threatened a cashier with a knife during a robbery at a 7-Eleven store located in the 20000 block of Ecorse Road. He left with cash and cigarettes.

He is described as being between 5 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet tall with a thin build and a small tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.