Taylor residents raise concerns about neighborhood rat problem

TAYLOR, Mich. - Rats are taking over a Taylor neighborhood and residents are making sure the city knows they aren't happy about it.

Residents believe the city isn't doing enough and a town hall was held so residents could voice their concerns about the rat issue.

Videos of rats popping their heads out day and night throughout Taylor are becoming common, and the residents want something done about it.

"I think the city needs to step up and help us," resident Joanne Miller said.

Taylor gives tickets to homeowners with property issues, but residents are told to use poison on the rats.

"I always want to stay away from the poison, I don't want my dogs to get sick," said John Keating, resident.

Pest control experts spoke about setting traps, but Laura Mikolski with Ferndale Rat Patrol had this to say, "If they're complacent and not vigilant, they (the rats) thrive."

She said she handled a rat problem in Ferndale by starting the Ferndale Rat Patrol, a grass roots rat organization.

She advises homeowners to check their yards for three rat holes several feet apart.

"If you really want to kill some rats and make a dent, find the burrow," she said.

You can smoke the rats out using smoke bombs or by dropping dry ice down the shaft. A method, she said, has worked in many communities.

However, if the neighborhood doesn't work together the rats might just be driven from one area to the next and then return.

