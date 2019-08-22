Tee Grizzley's manager killed in Detroit shooting

DETOIT - Detroit police responded to the area of 3 Mile Drive just off Mack Avenue on Tuesday night on the east side to collect evidence.

They were gathering multiple bullet casings from a deadly shooting. Someone opened fire on a black Chrysler with three people inside, including Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. Police said Grizzley, whose birth name is Terry Wallace, was with his 41-year-old aunt when she was shot. The rapper was not injured.

Grizzley's aunt was sitting in a vehicle in the 3000 block of 3 Mile Drive with her nephew and another man about 9 p.m. Grizzley, 25, got out of the car. Shortly afterward, someone fired several shots, hitting and killing the victim.

Tee Grizzley rose to fame in 2016 when he released his single "First Day Out." He was nominated for MTV and BET awards for a single.

Police don't know if the rapper was the intended target or not. However, his aunt, who worked as his manager, and another young man were all in the car Tuesday night when someone intentionally shot the vehicle, killing the 41-year-old manager.

It's not known if anything was stolen or if it was even an attempted robbery. Police say the rapper and friends were in the area to visit someone.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.