Teen boy in Metro Detroit works to bust stereotypes in cheerleading

CHESTERFIELD, Mich. - Cheerleading is and has always been a majority female sport, but one teenage boy is aiming to change the face of cheerleading in Metro Detroit.

Brendan Hebert, 14, is a student who is already being scouted by colleges for male cheerleading. He spends most of his time at his mother's gym, Elite Cheer Michigan, in Chesterfield.

"Every single day since I've been a baby, I'm always in here working," Hebert said.

Hebert spends his time tumbling, stunting and practicing his cheer moves, all while taking online classes at Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy.

"I just want to have fun and be the best that I can be," Hebert said. "I thought I was just cheerleading and having fun and then they told me I had potential to get scholarships."

