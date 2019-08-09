Teen describes getting caught up in vicious fight involving dog in Roseville

A teenager who got caught up in a vicious fight in Roseville is speaking out.

On Thursday, we heard from a man whose dog can be seen attacking a teenager. The man called it self-defense in response to a threat.

The fight happened Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. on Lowell Street near Martin Road.

During the fight, one teen unleashed a dog, like a weapon, against another teen. Then, an adult and children jumped into the fray, armed with brooms, hammers and garbage cans.

The teen we spoke to is 16. He said a 32-year-old man named Lafave urged his 17-year-old friend to come to their house to fight.

The teen said he went to see what was going on, and that's when Lafave's stepson left their property to unleash his dog.

No arrests have been made.

Sources said that police did not seize the dog after the attack and that, now, the dog is being hidden.

