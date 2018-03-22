Teen from Holly arrested after making post about 'shooting up a school' on Snapchat

Carl Court/Getty Images

HOLLY, Mich. - A 17-year-old from Holly was arrested Wednesday after posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat.

Police said the teen posted a photo with the caption "I feel like shooting up a school today."

Holly Area Schools Police Resource Officer Michael Houck learned about the post and passed the information on to other officers, who located the teen in a vehicle with another person.

Both vehicle occupants were interviewed, and one of the teens was arrested. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

