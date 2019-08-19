Teen robbed, assaulted with pistol by 2 men, woman in Oakland County park

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Sunday afternoon.

Deputies went to Addison Oaks County Park after receiving a report of an armed robbery at 4:24 p.m. Sunday and met with the victim, a 17-year-old Pontiac resident.

The victim said he was picked up in Oxford Township by two black men and a white woman in a blue Chevy Equinox.

Police say the trio drove the victim to the park where they parked the crossover SUV and walked back to one of the trails.

The driver pulled a black pistol from his waist and robbed the victim. A backpack containing the victim's laptop and $400 was taken.

The victim was struck in the face with the pistol. He is an acquaintance of one of the robbers, but only knew him as "Eli."

The robbers fled east on Romeo Road driving away in the Equinox.

Police described the trio as an 18-year-old black man, an 18 to 19-year-old black man who is 6 feet tall and a 17-year-old white woman who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police have interviewed the victim and checked the surrounding area for the robbers and the vehicle with no success.

An informational bulletin was sent to other area police departments informing them of the robbery, which is still under investigation.

