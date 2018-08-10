Teenager charged with pushing 86-year-old woman on ground to steal her purse in Detroit

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man was arrested last month for pushing an 86-year-old woman to the ground and stealing her purse, Detroit police said.

Domineck Kelly is accused of pushing the woman around 7 p.m. April 15 in the 10000 block of Dexter Avenue Street on Detroit's west side.

After taking her purse, Kelly fled on foot with two other men, police said.

After using footage from a Project Green Light camera at a nearby hardware store, police arrested Kelly around 7:15 p.m. July 31 in the 500 block of Clinton Street on Detroit's west side. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Kelly was arraigned Aug. 3 on unarmed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

