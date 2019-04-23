Teens carjack pizza-delivery driver at gunpoint outside Warren Hungry Howies

WARREN, Mich. - Two 16-year-olds carjacked a pizza-delivery driver at gunpoint early Tuesday outside a Warren Hungry Howies.

The driver was in his car at the restaurant on Hoover Road, near 9 Mile Road, around midnight when a teen girl approached him, asked for directions and asked to use his cellphone.

A teen boy then walked up and pulled a gun out of his hoodie pocket. When he demanded the car, the delivery driver got out and went inside the building.

The teens hit the building and almost ran into another as they tried to flee the scene in the stolen car.

Police said three teens were located nearby in the stolen car. One of them ran away from the scene, but the two others were caught.

The teens also tried to carjack a family a few blocks away, police said.

