Temperance woman seriously injured in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Temperance woman was seriously injured Thursday in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver on Telegraph Road in Monroe County, police said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday on Telegraph Road at the intersection of Stein Road in LaSalle Township, according to authorities.

The 44-year-old Temperance woman was driving a silver Honda CRV north on Telegraph Road, police said.

A man driving a red 2013 Ford C-Max west on Stein Road disregarded a stop sign and caused a crash with the CRV, according to officials.

The woman was taken to ProMedica Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries, officials said.

The C-Max driver fled the scene on foot, but was later found and arrested, according to police.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

A third vehicle traveling south on Telegraph Road struck one of the vehicles in the roadway, police said. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The case was forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for a decision on charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

