That's a keeper! Bigmouth buffalo state record broken again

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Tyler Fisher of St. Charles is quite the angler because he caught a record-breaking bigmouth buffalo earlier this month, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Fisher's fish weighed in at 32.01 pounds and measured 38 inches. Fisher was bowfishing in the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County. Kathrin Schrouder, a DNR fisheries biologist out of Bay City, verified the new record.

The previous record was held by Roy Beasley of Madison Heights. Beasley held the previous bigmouth buffalo state record, a 27-pound, 35.25-inch fish he caught while bowfishing on Monroe County’s River Raisin in May 2017.

Over the last 10 years anglers have caught 14 state-record fish. State-record fish are recognized by weight only.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.