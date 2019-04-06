The Michigan Pedaler gives back to Detroit charities while creating memories on Detroit's streets

DETROIT - Spring is here, and that means you will see The Michigan Pedaler cruising around town.

Mike Gill, owner of The Michigan Pedaler, started giving Detroit pedal bar and pedal pub tours three years ago. The business is going into its fourth year of creating fun memories down Detroit's streets.

Along with all the pedaling, drinks, hoots and hollers, there have been some surprises for Gill on the bike as well.

“We had in our first year a lady who booked the bike. She told me she was going to have a lot of nurses and doctors on the bike. She said, 'I have been going through cancer treatment and I want to say thank you to all of my doctors,”' Gill said.

Now, again this year, Gill and The Michigan Pedaler want to say thank you to Detroit and give back through a campaign called #Pedal4Charity.

“We turn our bike over for the week to various nonprofits and charities throughout Metro Detroit. They come on the bike and they use their time on the bike to raise money to support their causes,” said Gill.

Nonprofits from all over Metro Detroit are taking part.

“In our first two years of doing it, we have raised over $25,000 for local charities. We expect this year to raise $10,000 to $15,000 for local charities. It is nice to help so many worthy organizations,” Gill said.

It is pedal pub season in the city, and while The Michigan Pedaler looks to give back, Gill is also looking forward to a fun-packed spring and summer on Detroit's streets.



To book a ride, click here.

