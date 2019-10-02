Thief returns empty stolen wallet to Detroit gas station after video of theft goes viral

DETROIT - A man who stole a wallet from a Detroit gas station returned the wallet, without the money it had in it, when a video of the theft went viral.

The man snatched the wallet when its owner accidentally left it on the counter of the Valero at Hubbell and Tireman avenues.

The victim posted a video of the man stealing the wallet on social media while staking out the gas station to see if the thief would return.

The thief eventually brought the wallet back, but it was missing hundreds of dollars that was inside it.

