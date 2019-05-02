Thief uses credit cards stolen from vehicle at several businesses in Brighton, police say

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A thief used credit cards stolen from a vehicle in Brighton to make purchases at several businesses, police said.

The victim's vehicle was broken into around noon Saturday, according to authorities.

A woman used cards stolen from the vehicle to make purchases at several nearby businesses, officials said.

The thief was a passenger in a dark-colored 2003-2006 Grand Prix that had been reported stolen by the Hamburg Police Department, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 810-844-5187.

