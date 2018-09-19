Thieves forget to cover tracks after carjacking 88-year-old woman in Livonia

Police said an 88-year-old woman was carjacked in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are searching for two people who forgot to cover their tracks after stealing an 88-year-old woman's vehicle in Livonia.

Officials said the incident happened at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart in the 29500 block of Plymouth Road.

The carjacking suspects knocked the 88-year-old woman on the ground and took her car, according to authorities.

Police have warrant requests for the two suspects, who left behind a cellphone or wallet, officials said.

