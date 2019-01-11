Thieves get away without any money after trying to break into Rochester College ATM, police say

Two men who tried to steal from an ATM at Rochester College got away but failed to get any money, police said. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Two men who tried to steal from an ATM at Rochester College got away but failed to take any money, according to police.

Oakland County deputies were called at 3:40 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of West Avon Road after a security worker saw two suspicious people near the atrium, police said.

The security worker said he saw a vehicle parked by the atrium while he was patrolling near the basketball arena. There were two people dragging something out of the building, he said.

When he drove around the building, the vehicle was driving along the sidewalk and exited the college property east onto West Avon Road, police said.

Deputies found an ATM lying on the ground next to the front door of the atrium. No money had been taken, officials said.

Deputies also found a tool that might have been used to force open the door, according to authorities.

Police said the men were shorter than 6 feet tall and were wearing dark clothes.

The incident is still under investigation.

