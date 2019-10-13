Thieves steal irreplaceable items from elderly couple's Detroit home while pair at church

DETROIT - A Detroit couple is heartbroken after thieves stole irreplaceable items from their home while they were at church Sunday.

Nathaniel and Odessa Rogers are both in their 90s, and they have lived in their east side home for nearly 70 years.

The couple was at church when their ADT alarm went off because someone had broken into their house. A thief or thieves ransacked the home, making off with a safe that was hidden in a closet.

The safe had all of the Rogers' important documents in it, including the couple's marriage license, and historic coins that Odessa had collected for decades.

"It (the house) looked good before left. Now it looks like a war zone," Odessa said.

While the couple lost valuable items, they're just glad they weren't home when it happened.

"I said, 'Lord don't let me be home if someone breaks in, not home.' He has done so much," Odessa said.

