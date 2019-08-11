VIDEO: Thieves steal multiple cars from dealership on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are looking for multiple suspects after several cars were stolen from a dealership in Detroit.

According to authorities, Dymix Used Autos on Freeland Street, just south of West Chicago Street, had seven cars stolen from the dealership's garage.

The thieves took a Dodge Charger and used it to pry their way inside the garage. Once inside, four men entered various vehicles and drove through the garage door.

"They took one of the Chargers parked in front of the garage, and they rammed straight through to make sure it was destroyed so they could take all the cars out," said Bahaulddin Alafandi.

Alafandi's father owns Dymix. He said once the thieves created a pathway, the vehiclers were taken in about 30 minutes.

"It's a huge setback," said Alafandi. "It's like $100,000 in cars. They're all expensive."

The thieves somehow managed to figure out where the owners stored the car keys, and despite the dealership having more than a dozen cameras and a security system, the alarm never went off.

"I don't think it worked," Alafandi said. "It would have been set off. They would have called my dad."

Alafandi's father didn't learn about the heist until he arrived at work the next morning. Multiple cars were damaged in the theft.

Police recovered two of the cars. A Cadillac was found down the street with a broken wheel axle.

It's a huge financial loss for the dealership, but the business plans to stick around and increase security to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Surveillance video of the theft can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

