Thieves targeting Downriver communities

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Homeowners living in two Downriver communities have had enough of thieves breaking into their cars.

Over the past two weeks, a pair of thieves have been targeting cars in both Ecorse and Lincoln Park.

In one case, the thieves were on camera trying to steal a woman's car from her driveway and residents fear the criminals may try coming into their homes next.

"These kids honestly believe they're entitled to your things," said Kayla Laramie, who had her car broken into. "Scattered, thrown around, I had papers outside my car."

When the thieves targeted Laramie's car, they stole a necklace that contained her father's ashes.

Laramie isn't the only one who has been targeted. Since late October, neighbors said some teens have been caught on different cameras lurking around vehicles. In most cases, the owners left their cars unlocked, and that's giving the youngsters fuel to take whatever they can find in the early-morning hours.

"We take shifts watching our cars, we don't sleep," Laramie said.

Surveillance video captured a man walking up a driveway in Lincoln Park. He gets inside a Chrysler 300, and soon after he reverses the car.

A woman ran out, and the thief ditched the moving car. Neighbors wonder: If they're trying to steal cars, what's their next move?

Police have no reports of houses being broken into, only vehicles.

