Things not to leave in your car during freezing cold weather

DETROIT - It's freezing cold in Michigan this week.

With wind chills reaching the double negatives and highs in the single digits, it's time for a quick reminder on what you should NOT leave in your car with these cold conditions.

First off, the obvious one - don't leave any children, elderly people or pets in the car. Just don't.

Here are some other things:

Any type of canned soda or beverage: Carbonated drinks can burst open when freezing. Same goes for canned foods - seals can break.

Eggs: The egg will freeze inside, raw, and shells can crack when the yolk expands.

Phones/Laptops: Condensation can ruin your laptop screen and battery.

Medicine: Most medicine is to be stored in room temperature areas. Cold or hot temps can alter healing properties within proteins and hormones making the meds less effective.

Instruments: Leaving something like a guitar in the car could put strain on the neck and ruin the strings.

