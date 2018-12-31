Three men wanted for damaging business on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for three men wanted in connection with a business that was damaged on the city’s west side.

On Dec. 30 at around 7 a.m. in the 20100 block of West Eight Mile Road, an unknown suspect driving a white Dodge Ram pulled up to the location while two additional people exited a white SUV and approached the building on foot.

One served as a lookout person, while the other cased the building. The driver of the Dodge Ram then backed into the building, damaging the window and making an entrance hole.

As the driver was preparing to ram the building a second time, an employee who was inside of the location fired shots in the direction of the men, resulting in the driver of the Ram driving away and the other men fleeing.

All three of the men were wearing all black clothing, ski masks and gloves. The vehicles wanted are a white Suburban SUV and a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.