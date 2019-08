PONTIAC, Mich. - A 20-year-old has been killed and two others injured in a shooting in Pontiac.

It happened late Wednesday night at a home on Lydia near Samburu.

Along with the 20-year-old man killed, a 21-year-old and 16-year-old were injured.

A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, has been detained by the Oakland County Sheriff's department.

