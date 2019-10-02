Today is student count day in Michigan: What that means

DETROIT - It's student count day in Michigan.

It's an important day for public schools in the state because it is designated to tally the number of students attending schools. This is critical because it accounts for 90 percent of state funding.

The other 10 percent comes from a count day in February.

Several local business owners will be providing free pizza for more than 5,000 Detroit Public Schools Community District and charter students in Detroit as a reward for being in school.

