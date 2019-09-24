Toppled gravel hauler, car careen into wooded area after Bloomfield Township crash

A gravel hauler that crashed on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A gravel hauler rolled over on its side and a car came to rest on the side of the road after a crash in Bloomfield Township.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on Long Lake Road near West Wabeek Lake Drive, police said.

Aerial video showed the gravel hauler slide across the road, snapping a utility pole and coming to rest on its side in a wooded area.

Here's video from the scene:

The gray car had significant front-end and roof damage. It also came to rest in the wooded area.

Long Lake Road was closed near West Wabeek Lake Drive while police investigated the crash.

Authorities haven't released any information about injuries.

A gravel hauler crashed on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)





A car involved in crash with a gravel hauler on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

A gravel hauler and a car involved in a Sept. 24, 2019, crash in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

