Bloomfield Hills man killed in collision with dump truck in Bloomfield Township

A gravel hauler that crashed on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 76-year-old Bloomfield Hills man died Tuesday after his car collided with a dump truck in Bloomfield Township, officials said.

The man was driving a 2008 Mercedez-Benz south on West Wabeek Lake Drive at Long Lake Road around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

He failed to yield to a 2005 Peterbilt dump truck heading west on Long Lake Road, causing the two vehicles to collide, according to authorities.

The dump truck rolled on its side, struck an electrical pole and came to rest in a wooded area.

The Mercedez-Benz was badly damaged and came to rest in the same wooded area.

The Bloomfield Hills man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Police said the 51-year-old Ortonville man driving the dump truck was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7749.

Here's video from the scene:

Long Lake Road was closed near West Wabeek Lake Drive while police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

A dump truck crashed on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)





A car involved in crash with a dump truck on Sept. 24, 2019, in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

A dump truck and a car involved in a Sept. 24, 2019, crash in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

