Traverse City man drunkenly stops cars in middle of road while naked from waist down, police say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A Traverse City man was arrested for drunkenly stopping cars in the middle of the road and slamming his hands on their hoods while naked from the waist down, police said.

James Colson, 53, was walking in the roadway around 10:45 a.m. July 19 when a trooper saw him slamming his hands on the hoods of vehicles in the middle of the road, according to authorities.

Colson was naked from the waist down, the trooper said.

Colson refused to follow the trooper's commands and became verbally abusive, police said.

The trooper said when he told Colson he was being taken into custody, Colson tried to get away and had to be physically subdued until a Traverse City police officer arrived to help.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Colson was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation and was later released, officials said.

Colson is charged with indecent exposure, resisting and obstructing a police officer and habitual offender.

Colson was arrested Monday and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday at 86th District Court.

