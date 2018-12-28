Tree planted by family to honor loved one in Rose Oaks County Park cut down

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A family that lost a loved one honored them by planting a tree at Rose Oaks County Park, but investigators said the tree was cut down sometime around Christmas Eve.

The park is a hidden jewel of northwest Oakland County. Area residents call it a national treasure.

"It's 623 acres, 10 miles of trails, seven bodies of water," Dan Stencil with Oakland County Parks and Recreation said.

Years ago, a family who lived in the area planted a special tree to honor their loved one. Now, all that remains is a stump after someone destroyed the tree.

“It was cut down, sometime (on or) around Dec. 24. It’s really kind of sad, almost (a) Grinch-like situation,” Stencil said.

“It’s against park rules to cut down trees and to remove any items from the park. Find the person that’s responsible for this act and make justice served,” Stencil said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.