Trey Songz accused of assaulting Detroit police sergeant, photographer after 2016 concert

DETROIT - A Detroit police sergeant and a photographer have filed a lawsuit against singer Trey Songz that claims he assaulted them right after delivering a bizarre, expletive-riddled rant during a concert at Joe Louis Arena in December 2016.

Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, was later arrested after he trashed equipment.

During the concert at Joe Louis Arena, Neverson got angry that his microphone shut off. He began trashing the stage and throwing sound equipment.

Last summer, Neverson pleaded guilty to reduced charges of disturbing the peace and apologized, but now, two people are saying they were injured during his tirade.

Attorney Mike Morse has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of photographer Andrew Potter, who was hit with a microphone stand thrown by Neverson.

"It hit him in the back of the head, hit him hard," Morse said. "He went down, had to get medical treatment at the scene and has injuries."

Former Detroit police Sgt. Robert Avery is also represented in the case. Avery said Neverson punched him in the face when police tried to arrest Neverson after the concert.

"Sgt. Avery, a 22-year veteran of the force, the Detroit Police Department, went down, went down hard," Morse said. "He injured his hip, has a brain injury because of these injuries and will never work again."

Neverson was sentenced to 18 months' probation and required to complete anger management classes. His attorneys haven't yet responded to the civil suit.

For now, the dollar figure in damages is set at the federal court minimum of $75,000, but Morse said that's likely to change.

"Presumably, we'll ask for a lot more than $75,000, depending on how the proofs come in and depending on everything," Morse said. "But with Mr. Avery not being able to be a sergeant again, the damages will be great."

Morse said 95 percent of similar cases are settled, so he would be surprised if the case goes to trial. If it does, the trial will be at least a year from now.

