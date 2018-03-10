Troy city manager charged after allegedly assaulting woman in Clawson

TROY, Mich. - The Troy city manager is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman Friday night in Clawson.

Brian Michael Kischnick was charged Saturday in connection with the incident.

Police said a call was received about 10:21 p.m. about a man pushing a woman to the ground in the 700 block of South Chocolay Avenue. Officers arrived and saw a crowd of people.

After interviewing Kischnick, the woman involved and witnesses, police determined that about 10 p.m., Kischnick and the woman were returning home from dinner in an Uber. They got into an argument and Kischnick allegedly tackled the woman to the ground, police said, and pushed her down when she attempted to get up.

Officers determined that domestic assault and battery had taken place.

A not guilty plea was entered for Kischnick. Personal bond was set in the amount of $5,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Troy Mayor Dane M. Slater said a special city council meeting is planned for Sunday in a statement. Read the statement below:

"Brian Kischnick, city manager of the city of Troy, was arrested on Friday, March 9, 2018 in the City of Clawson, and charged with domestic assault and battery. Immediately upon receiving notification, the Troy City Council started the process to call a special city council meeting for the earliest available time, which is Sunday, March 11, 2018 starting at 4 p.m. in the City Council Board Room."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.