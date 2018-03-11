Troy city manager terminated following domestic assault arrest, officials say

TROY, Mich. - The Troy City Council voted Sunday to terminate its city manager after he allegedly assaulted a woman over the weekend.

Brian Michael Kischnick was charged Saturday in connection to the incident.

Police said a call was received about 10:21 p.m. Friday about a man pushing a woman to the ground in the 700 block of South Chocolay Avenue in Clawson. Officers arrived and saw a crowd of people.

After interviewing Kischnick, the woman involved and witnesses, police determined that Kischnick and the woman were returning home from dinner in an Uber. They got into an argument and Kischnick allegedly tackled the woman to the ground and pushed her down when she attempted to get up, police said.

Officers determined that domestic assault and battery had taken place.

South Chocolay Avenue is a quiet, tight-knit neighborhood, so resident Richard Pingle said he wasn't expecting to see what he did Friday night.

"I jumped up, looked out the window. I seen what looked like a girl or whatever getting up off the ground. The one man I know from the other street said he just face slammed her in the ground," Pingle said. "There's no man on this street that's going to tolerate this. Everybody needs to know that."

Pingle and a group of other men confronted Kischnick.

"I stepped between him and the car. I said, 'You're not going anywhere. You're staying here until the police get here. What you've done here already is enough embarrassment, enough problems, so we don't want you back in the neighborhood,'" Pingle said.

He also doesn't want Kischnick back on the job.

"Is he a leader? Do you call that leadership? Is this the kind of people we want in our government running our cities?" Pingle asked.

Sources said the woman involved in the incident works in Kischnick's office.

A not guilty plea was entered for Kischnick. Personal bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

"We pray for her. We do, every one of us care about her," Pingle said. "She's actually a good girl, just caught up in some stuff. Love does some strange things."

Kischnick responded to the allegations Sunday night.

"There is a complete misunderstanding of the events by others who were neither involved or witnessed the series of events that took place before we arrived near our destination," he said. "It is without question that I would neither hurt a female, never have, nor would I cause harm to her. I am confident she will corroborate the facts I have presented."

