Troy family rescued while hanging onto overturned Jet Skis on Lake Michigan

A Troy family was rescued Aug. 21, 2019, while hanging onto overturned Jet Skis on Lake Michigan.

TROY, Mich. - A Troy family of four was rescued Wednesday while hanging onto their overturned Jet Skis on Lake Michigan, officials said.

Officials with South Haven Area Emergency Services received a call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that a man, a woman and two children were in the water holding onto their overturned Jet Skis.

The family was off South Haven's South Beach, officials said.

A nearby sailboat helped the man and one child. SHAES responders took to the water on paddleboards and helped the woman and the other child.

Officials returned the family several hundred yards to shore.

All four were wearing life jackets, according to authorities.

One of the children was taken to Bronson-South Hospital. The other three people were not injured, officials said.

