Troy police: 'Detroit's Most Wanted' woman arrested with open drink, pot, 20 stolen IDs, kids in car

TROY, Mich. - A 27-year-old Clinton Township woman on the "Detroit's Most Wanted" list was arrested Saturday in Troy after officers found an open cup of alcohol, marijuana and stolen ID cards in her car, police said.

Police officers at the Shell gas station at 2039 East Big Beaver Road saw an argument between two drivers at 9:03 p.m. Saturday. Police said the drivers of a black 2012 Audi A7 and a white 2008 Chevrolet Malibu were arguing in the parking lot.

While speaking with the drivers, police said the altercation started on the road and continued to the gas station when one of the drivers pulled over to get gas.

Drunken driving allegations

The driver of the Audi, Alexis Cierra Smith, appeared to be hiding her purse from the officer's view, police said. Officers said she smelled like alcohol.

Smith admitted to consuming two alcoholic drinks before driving and was asked to perform several sobriety tests, police said. She performed poorly, and a preliminary breath test revealed she had a 0.061 blood-alcohol content, according to authorities.

Smith's two young children -- ages 8 and 2 -- were in the car.

Discoveries inside car

Police searched Smith's car and found several credit cards in her purse belonging to others, and an open container of alcohol on the front passenger seat, officials said.

A cup was found in the center console, and police said it contained a liquid that smelled of alcohol.

Inside Smith's purse, police found a vape pen that contained a liquid that appeared to be marijuana and edible marijuana candy. The liquid tested positive for marijuana, police said.

Officials said there were at least 20 additional identification cards and credit cards that were not in Smith's name found inside her purse.

'Detroit's Most Wanted'

Smith was arrested and taken to the Troy Lock-Up Facility, and police determined she had a felony warrant out for her arrest.

Troy police said Smith is on the "Detroit's Most Wanted" list.

Officers said Smith had originally provided a false identity at the gas station and claimed she was on her way to the grocery store with her children.

Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, hinder and obstruction of a police officer and identity theft.

