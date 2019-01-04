News

Troy police: Employee at Lululemon inside Somerset reports sexual assault by customer

By Ken Haddad

An employee at the Lululemon store inside Somerset mall in Troy says a customer sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Here's more info on the incident from Troy Police:

On December 19 at approximately 2:40 pm, officers were sent to the Lululemon store at Somerset south on report of a possible sexual assault.

A female store employee was approached by a suspect in the store. The suspect reported aggressively pressed his body against the victim two separate times, and grinded his fully erect penis against her buttocks area.  

The suspect reportedly then walked a few feet away and with his hand down his pants, appearing to be masturbating.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5’4” to 5’5” tall, wearing a black baseball style hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and had long dreadlocks down his back which were pulled back in the form of a ponytail.  

The incident is under investigation.

