Troy police propose deal on Twitter: 'If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat'

Michigan State Police K-9s don't seem happy

By Amber Ainsworth
TROY, Mich. - If the Troy Police Department gets 10,000 Twitter followers by April, the department wants a police cat.

The department proposed the deal Tuesday on its account, which currently has just over 7,600 followers. 

"Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica," the department posted.

While there were plenty of replies about how great a police cat would be and people offering to help the department find a cat, certain members of the Michigan State Police didn't seem very amused, particularly ones with tails and wet noses.

Stay tuned to see if the department reaches its goal and gets a new "officer."

