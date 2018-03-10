Troy police propose deal on Twitter: 'If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat'

If the Troy, Mich. police Twitter account gets 10,000 followers by April, the department wants a police cat.

TROY, Mich. - If the Troy Police Department gets 10,000 Twitter followers by April, the department wants a police cat.

The department proposed the deal Tuesday on its account, which currently has just over 7,600 followers.

"Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica," the department posted.

While there were plenty of replies about how great a police cat would be and people offering to help the department find a cat, certain members of the Michigan State Police didn't seem very amused, particularly ones with tails and wet noses.

While the hat is awesome it can lead to hasty decisions. We spoke with certain members of our department and the thought of a cat walking around the post was not well received. I am thinking they are not cat “people”. pic.twitter.com/6Id26v4MtP — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 7, 2018

Stay tuned to see if the department reaches its goal and gets a new "officer."

