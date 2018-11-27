Troy police say drunk 33-year-old woman punched, spit at officers, tried to grab gun, ate earrings

TROY, Mich. - A 33-year-old Roseville woman was arrested Saturday for drunkenly assaulting police officers, according to officials.

Officers were called at 10:24 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 600 block of Jamaica Drive.

The homeowner's son told police he had asked his 33-year-old girlfriend to leave the home, but she refused.

When the officers spoke with Sylvia Hope Verellen, she was intoxicated and uncooperative, according to authorities. They tried to escort her from the home, but she resisted, police said.

Verellen struck one of the officers in the left side of the face with a closed fist, so she was arrested and placed in handcuffs, officials said.

She had to be carried out of the home because she refused to walk and was kicking one of the officers in the legs, police said.

While outside the home, Verellen started to struggle again and grabbed at an officer's holstered handgun, according to police. She needed to be taken to the ground to prevent her from getting the gun, officials said.

While being placed in the patrol car and seat belted, Verellen tried to spit at one of the officers, police said.

She was taken to the lockup facility, where she struck a police service aide twice with a closed fist, according to authorities.

During the booking process, she told police she had eaten a pair of earrings that belong to her boyfriend, so she was taken to the hospital to have them retrieved, according to officials.

Verellen was charged with hindering and obstructing a police officer, aggravated assault and battery of a police officer and assault and battery of a police officer.

She was arraigned Monday and is being held on $2,000 bail.

