Troy police: Teens busted stealing meat crate, Beats by Dre headphones, iPad from cars

TROY, Mich. - Two teens were caught stealing from cars last week after a homeowner saw the teens enter his vehicle in Troy.

Troy police said 14-year-old and 13-year-old boys were arrested and charged with larceny from a vehicle after a homeowner spotted the two stealing from a truck on the 2000 block of Kirkton Street on Feb. 15.

The homeowner had been a victim of theft when unknown suspects entered his vehicle on the past Tuesday and Thursday when an iPad, a pair of Beats by Dre Headphones, and meat was stolen. Police said the meat was in a crate and included beef jerky and other salted meats.

The victim was watching his vehicle when two suspects crossed the street and entered his vehicle. The homeowner gave chase to the suspects and lost sight of them when they ran east on Hickory Street.

Troy Police Canine “Eli” was brought to the scene and located the suspects hiding behind a wooden fence on the east side of a residence in the 400 block of Hickory Street.

Both suspects were interviewed and admitted to the prior thefts as well as others in the immediate area.

Both suspects were released into their mothers’ custody after they signed their sons’ Juvenile Petitions, agreeing to bring them to court upon notice.

