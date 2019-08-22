Troy police: Woman drunkenly hits I-75 median wall 6 times, tells officers she had 1 drink

TROY, Mich. - Troy police say a woman was drunk when she crashed into the median on I-75 six times Friday.

Police said Stacy Holly-Noel Foote, 37, of Flint, was driving a 2003 Buick Century erratically about 11:15 p.m.

According to police, officers found Foote in the driver's seat of her disabled vehicle after a tire dislodged near Crooks Road.

Foote allegedly told officers that she didn't realize she was in a crash and didn't understand why she couldn't open her door, which was against the wall. She also told officers she had one alcoholic drink while celebrating her boyfriend's birthday.

Officers said there was an odor of alcohol emitting from Foote and an open bottle of alcohol spilled on the vehicle's floorboards.

Police said they had to help Foote stand and walk. Officers said she became belligerent and refused to properly perform sobriety tests.

She was taken to the Troy lockup facility, where she blew a .18 percent and .17 percent, more than double the legal limit in Michigan.

Police said Foote also had a suspended license and was driving a vehicle with no insurance. Foote has a previous drunken driving conviction from an incident in Flint last year, police said.

Foote is charged with operating while intoxicated -- second offense and driving while license suspended -- second offense. She was given a $3,000, case/surety/10 percent bond.

