TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown

DETROIT - For many in Michigan, the partial government shutdown means they won't be paid for work done over the holidays.

That includes employees of the Transportation Security Administration, who are working one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, effectively working for free.

Travelers at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport were grateful the TSA agents were fulfilling their responsibilities despite not being paid.

"To know that the airports still have a high level of security is comforting," one traveler said.

"It's absolutely awful," another traveler said. "It's Christmastime. It's the holidays. We really need to take that into account -- take people into account."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow agreed, tweeting, "A government shutdown is bad for the country and especially for the border patrol officers and TSA agents who will be forced to work without pay over the holidays."

The government impasse comes down to securing funding for a wall along the southern border of the U.S. Meanwhile, customs and Border Patrol agents guarding the Ambassador Bridge will continue working over the holiday without pay.

The Postal Service was not affected by the government shutdown, meaning millions of gifts will still be able to make it to doorsteps before Christmas.

The shutdown affects spending for nine departments. Locally, there will be no impact to Social Security checks, Section 8 housing and Medicare benefits.

It is unknown how long the shutdown will last.

Despite what the news may be saying, many of my colleagues and I are still here at the Capitol waiting for the Senate to do their job to keep our government open and secure our borders. pic.twitter.com/FzwScpQJdj — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 22, 2018

