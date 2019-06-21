Two Detroiters charged in University Place murder

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest of the suspects.

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dangelo Darnell Dukes, 25, and Dejah Diane Hogan, 26, both of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Arthur Reed Boyle, 62, also of Detroit.

On June 13 at around 5:40 p.m., Detroit police were asked to conduct a wellness check in the 4800 block of University Place.

After arriving, police officers were met by relatives of the victim, who had been contacted when the victim did not show up for work. Officers discovered the victim's body in the basement of the home.

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest of the suspects. Facts and evidence of the case will be presented at the preliminary examination.

Dukes has been charged with felony murder, home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

Dukes was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in 36th District Court. Hogan has been charged with felony murder.

She was arraigned Friday morning before 36th District Court Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for July 5; the preliminary examination is scheduled for July 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Judge Ronald Giles, of the 36th District Court will reside over both of the hearings.



