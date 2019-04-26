Two men charged in connection with Inkster homicide

The two suspects were charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

INKSTER, Mich. - Two men have been charged in connection with a homicide that happened Monday in the area of Lehigh and Williams roads.

They were arraigned Friday afternoon at the 22nd District Court of Inkster and given a $1 million cash bond each.

The two suspects charged include 17-year-old Kerriion Antonio Pope and 29-year-old Ajhaun Lynn Davis.

According to police, at around 2:50 p.m. Monday the victim was meeting with the suspects in the area.

During the meeting, an altercation happened and shots were fired killing the victim. The two suspects fled the scene afterward.

