U-Haul truck driven into wall of Detroit Comerica Bank

The driver managed to damage the bank's ATM after gaining access inside the building.

DETROIT - An unknown driver drove a U-Haul truck into the wall of a Detroit bank Sunday morning in an attempt to gain entry inside the business, police said.

The incident happened at the Comerica Bank in the 13000 block of west Chicago around 4:42 a.m., police say.

The driver managed to damage the bank's ATM after gaining access inside the building. Police said the driver fled the scene in a gray van. The van was later found at Littlefield and Ellis Street. The bank's manager said no money was taken.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



