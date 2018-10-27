UFO Factory bar in Detroit's Corktown back open after construction incident

DETROIT - A popular bar in Detroit's Corktown that was damaged by construction crews working nearby is finally reopening.

The UFO Factory on Trumbull Avenue was closed in August 2017 after crews cracked the building's foundation.

The constant stream of patrons outside the bar is a sign that something is back to normal. The building was deemed structurally unfit to allow anyone inside after the incident.

The Corktown area has new condos and apartments going up. The damage was estimated to be worth $400,000.

But now the foundation is steady enough to hold people.

The work around the bar is still underway. The owner said he still gets a little nervous whenever the workers get to banging because he doesn't want to see his business damaged again.

