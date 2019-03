Not everyone can be as free from clutter as we'd like, and the Local 4 team is no exception.

RELATED: What kind of Clutterbug are you? Take the quiz

If you're looking to unclutter your life, Local 4's resource guide can help.

You can find Local 4's resource guide here.

Check out Local 4's in-depth story on getting your life uncluttered tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4.

You can watch Local 4's "Clutter Confessions" above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.