Resource guide: How to unclutter your life

Looking to unclutter your life? Hopefully Local 4's resource guide can help.
WATCH:
- What kind of Clutterbug are you?
- Unclutter Your Life: Bottle of ketchup inspires organizing solution
- Do your kids have too many toys?
- How to get started uncluttering your life
- Sisters motivated to declutter their own lives after going through their mother’s belongings
- How your clutter could be impacting your children
Expert Advice
De-clutter expert Cas Aarssen is featured in our stories. Here are links to her website:
- Quiz: What clutter type are you? - http://clutterbug.me
- Books - http://clutterbug.com/books
- Podcast - http://clutterbug.com/podcast
- YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/OrganizedClutterbug
Inspiration
Products to help you unclutter your home
Mom uses '40 bags in 40 days' strategy to clear out clutter
I was getting buried in clutter. Here's how I finally got free. (Washington Post)
The hidden price tag of clutter could be hurting your bank account (AARP)
The reason you can't stand clutter, explained (mbg lifestyle)
Why clutter is killing your focus (and how to fix it) NBC News
What I learned from visiting the home of a clutter expert
