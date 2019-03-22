Resource guide: How to unclutter your life

Looking to unclutter your life? Hopefully Local 4's resource guide can help.

WATCH:

Expert Advice

De-clutter expert Cas Aarssen is featured in our stories. Here are links to her website:

Quiz: What clutter type are you? - http://clutterbug.me

Books - http://clutterbug.com/books

Podcast - http://clutterbug.com/podcast

YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/OrganizedClutterbug

Inspiration

Products to help you unclutter your home

Mom uses '40 bags in 40 days' strategy to clear out clutter

I was getting buried in clutter. Here's how I finally got free. (Washington Post)

The hidden price tag of clutter could be hurting your bank account (AARP)

The reason you can't stand clutter, explained (mbg lifestyle)

Why clutter is killing your focus (and how to fix it) NBC News

What I learned from visiting the home of a clutter expert

