Undercover Detroit officer in hospital after being T-boned by homicide suspect, police say

The scene of a police-involved crash on Detroit's east side on Aug. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An undercover Detroit police officer is in a hospital after being T-boned by a homicide suspect on the city's east side, officials said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Shoemaker streets, according to authorities.

The homicide suspect tried to flee the scene after the crash, but he was apprehended by other officers, Detroit police said.

The injured officer was alert and was taken to a nearby hospital in temporarily serious condition, officials said.

Two cars -- a silver Kia and a gray Chevy -- were damaged in the crash. The Kia came to rest in some grass, and the Chevy came to rest on a sidewalk, aerial video shows.

More information from Local 4's Jermont Terry:

Here's aerial video of the scene:

