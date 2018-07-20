Undercover officers discover women selling sex at 3 Oakland County massage establishments

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Waterford Township raided three illegal massage establishments where undercover officers discovered women offering sex for money, according to authorities.

At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Waterford Township officers executed search warrants at three massage establishments.

Sun Spa at 935 West Huron Road, Massage Oasis at 4225 Highland Rad and Brownstone Therapy at 1431 Airport Road were raided simultaneously.

Officials said an investigation into the three massage establishments was conducted over several months. Undercover officers said they established that women at the businesses were offering sex for money.

Investigators said all there massage establishments were operating without a license. None of them had ever applied for such a license in Waterford Township, officials said.

After entering and securing the establishments, officials inspected them for any other violations.

The proprietor or manager at each location was issued a violation for operating a massage establishment without a license and advised that they were prohibited from continuing to operate in Waterford Township without a license.

"There is no place in Waterford Township for this type of criminal activity," Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood said in a release. "Even when it occurs behind closed doors, sex for money is still prostitution, and we will use all legal avenues to eradicate this type of crime from our community."

