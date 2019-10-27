Unknown men rob 26-year-old, shoot him in the face then drive off, Detroit police say

Police say the two men were in either a gray or black truck.

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was robbed and shot in the face by two unknown men this month, police say.

According to police, on Oct. 16 at 11:15 p.m. the victim was in the 11800 block of Patton in Detroit when two men pulled up in a truck and announced a holdup.

The victim gave his belongings to the robbers. One of the robbers shot him in the face afterward and drove off southbound on Patton from the location.

The robbers are described as two black men, heavy set and wearing all black. As of now the condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

